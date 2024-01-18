A $206-million package announced by the Federal and New South Wales Governments will fund energy upgrades and solar access for more than 30,000 households in the state, enabling residents to reduce their electricity bills. The funding aims to deliver long-term cost-of-living savings to social housing occupants and low-income renters.

Many social housing properties score low on energy efficiency due to a lack of basic insulation and modern appliances. Upgrading these homes from a 1-star rating to a 3-star rating can reduce energy consumption by 30 percent, leading to lower power bills.

Over 24,000 homes will be eligible for upgrades, which include heat pump hot water systems, ceiling fans, reverse-cycle air conditioners, solar systems, insulation and draught proofing. These upgrades will be funded by the Federal and NSW Governments who will each provide $87.5 million ($175 million total over four years) to help reduce energy bills for tenants, and keep their homes cooler in summer and warmer in winter.

This announcement will benefit NSW Government-owned and managed social housing properties as well as those overseen by community housing providers. Older homes, which are among the least energy-efficient properties, as well as locations that experience extreme temperatures, will be prioritised for the upgrades.

“This $206-million package will mean 30,000 households across New South Wales will be able to access upgrades that will make their homes more energy efficient,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said. “We want all Australians to have access to cleaner, cheaper energy. Renewable energy for social housing helps power bills and is good for the environment.”

An additional $30 million will be invested by the Federal Government to enable low-income households, apartment residents and renters to access solar power through the ‘Solar Banks’ initiative. This program will offer rebates of up to 50 per cent on rooftop solar installation costs for multi-unit dwellings. Those who can’t install or afford onsite rooftop solar will be eligible for a subsidy to purchase a plot in a large scale solar farm.

The Solar Banks program is expected to benefit over 10,000 households and will save them up to $600 a year.

Another $1 million will be invested in community renewable energy projects on the Far South Coast, to deliver cleaner, cheaper energy to local communities.

“Our number one priority is helping people across NSW with the cost of living, and helping with power bills is a key pillar of that,” NSW Premier Chris Minns says. “We are proud to partner with the Albanese Government to deliver cheaper, cleaner energy to some of the least energy-efficient houses in the country.”

The latest announcement follows the Energy Price Relief Plan, which supports up to 1.6 million eligible households in NSW with $500 to help pay their electricity bills.

Describing the announcement as the kind of practical climate action that makes a difference for Australians, Dr Jennifer Rayner, head of advocacy at the Climate Council says, “By helping people in NSW who are doing it tough to upgrade their appliances and access cheap renewable energy, this investment will cut power bills and carbon pollution – a fantastic two-for-one deal.”

“Making our homes more energy efficient and powering them with cheap renewable electricity is an important part of building a clean energy system that works for people, not multinational fossil fuel corporations. Millions of households around Australia are already seeing the benefits so it’s essential renters, people on tight incomes and those who live in apartments can share these too.”

Sweltering Cities executive director Emma Bacon says, “This funding is a good step towards helping low-income families manage their health as summers get hotter. Too many people in Western Sydney tell us that they can’t afford to keep cool, so it’s essential that we deliver solar access and energy efficiency measures that will keep bills down."

Image: https://www.environment.nsw.gov.au/news/nsw-secures-more-renewable-energy-projects