$20 million ‘wine design’

Victoria’s Yarra Valley is having a $20 million development by Fender Katsalidis that has started taking shape at Levantine Hill Estate.

“The project will be a showcase of the Levantine Hill brand, providing a complete wine experience across the vineyard, events, tasting and presentation spaces,” according to a statement.

The sculptural building captures views of the winery, and in concert with the neighbouring cellar door, “will raise the bar even higher for hospitality in the region.”

Karl Fender, founding partner at Fender Katsalidis, describes the design as being inspired by the serene landscape’s backdrop of foothills and agricultural land associated with grape growing and wine.

“The design pays homage to the winemaking process and is a reflection of the brand’s pedigree. It will be a point of attraction for both design and wine lovers, enhancing the dining and lifestyle experience.”

“We are using this as an opportunity to celebrate wine’s terroir and connection to the land. By visually integrating the building with the rolling landscape and using materials synonymous with regional structures, we achieve a design that’s in harmony with the natural and agricultural surroundings.”

Materials used include galvanised steel purlins and corrugated iron cladding to reflect this cultivated natural setting.

Levantine Hill managing director, Samantha Jreissati says her aim is to bring world-class design to the Yarra Valley region that makes a global statement and continues to elevate the region as a world-class producer of fine wines – and architecture.

“In keeping with our commitment to pursue perfection in all that we do, we worked with Fender Katsalidis to create an embassy for the brand, and its sculptural building benchmarks ourselves against the best in the world,” says Jreissati.

The three-level complex which will include an underground barrel store is expected to be completed late 2020.