Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Controversial Stonehenge road tunnel project approved
shareShare

Controversial Stonehenge road tunnel project approved

The controversial $AU3.5 billion highway upgrade project is a transformational plan to tackle congestion on the A303 route, which is used by millions of people to travel between the south-east and south-west of England.
Architecture News & Editorial Desk
Architecture News & Editorial Desk

24 Nov 2020 2m read View Author

Stonehenge1.jpg

sharestar
The highway upgrade aims to convert the traffic-clogged single carriageway section of the A303 into eight miles of free-flowing dual carriageway

1 of 2 slides

$2-2B-Stonehenge-road-tunnel-project-approved-1732010625.png

sharestar

1 of 2 slides

The A303 Amesbury to Berwick Down (Stonehenge) scheme by Highways England has been formally approved by the UK Secretary of State for Transport, Grant Shapps.

The controversial $AU3.5 billion highway upgrade project is a transformational and sensitive plan to tackle congestion and traffic bottlenecks on the A303 route, which is used by millions of people to travel between the south-east and south-west of England. The route, which was designed for half the traffic flows it sees today, is a daily struggle for many, according to Highways England.

The tunnel road under the Stonehenge will avoid important archaeological sites, and will not block the view of the setting sun from the stones during the winter solstice.

Highways England project director for the A303 Stonehenge scheme Derek Parody explains that the project aims to conserve and enhance the World Heritage Site and is being achieved through close collaboration with heritage groups, including English Heritage, National Trust, Historic England and the independent A303 Scientific Committee.

“The scheme will not only sustain the Outstanding Universal Value of the WHS, it will also have a beneficial effect, and extensive archaeological studies and assessments have been undertaken to provide evidence of the benefits that the scheme will deliver for the World Heritage Site,” he added.

Fieldwork is expected to begin in late spring next year, with the main five-year construction phase to start by 2023.

Images: Highways England

  • Popular Articles
  • HVG Facades Whitepaper Multi-layered Walls ZINTL Edensor Gardens Hero
    Resources

    Multi-layered walls: Weatherproofing for rear ventilated facades

  • Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?
    Features

    Brisbane 2032 is no longer legally bound to be ‘climate positive’. What about it's green legacy?

  • Regenerative Now panel talk
    Industry News

    Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more

  • PGH Bricks Melbourne Holocaust Museum Leo Showell KTA Morada-Ceniza Exterior.jpg
    Resources

    Case study: Melbourne Holocaust Museum, Melbourne, VIC

Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap