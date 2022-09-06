Sydney-based developer Aqualand has announced the addition of four new retail ventures at their $1 billion luxury mixed-use residential development in North Sydney.

AURA by Aqualand is the heirloom 386-apartment luxury residential tower and retail offering from Aqualand, designed by Woods Bagot with interiors by Richards Stanisich. Representing a new standard of luxury living, AURA will be home to beautiful residences, commercial spaces and a thriving retail and dining precinct.

Aqualand has now planned four new venues, which will be developed and operated by Etymon Projects, the premium hospitality and services arm of Aqualand, and designed by the award-winning H&E Architects with interiors by Cox Architecture.

The new venues include an LA-inspired All Day Diner for a weeknight dinner, celebration, social or corporate gathering; a Bakery, Café & Wine Bar that will offer casual dining throughout the day and a sophisticated wine bar by night; a modern Japanese restaurant featuring clean flavours executed effortlessly in an energetic, fun way; and a new Providore with a strong focus on artisanal, sustainable and modern-day groceries for the ultimate in gourmet staples.

Etymon’s appointment at AURA follows their success in curating instant cult dining destinations such as Loulou Boulangerie, Bistro and Traiteur (deli) at the developer’s award-winning Blue at Lavender Bay development.

A popular office precinct, North Sydney is transforming into a vibrant, exciting place to live, with the new retail offering from Aqualand further establishing the commercial district’s reputation as the city’s latest foodie destination.

AURA by Aqualand is at the heart of North Sydney’s transformation. Featuring flexible, generous and uniquely proportioned spaces, opulent finishes, and tasteful interiors, the luxury apartments have created a once-in-a-generation lifestyle opportunity that takes its cues from the best in apartment living worldwide.