$198M to breathe new life into Parramatta Road

The NSW Government is investing $198 million in an improvement program that aims to renew and transform Parramatta Road along a 20-kilometre corridor between Camperdown and Auburn.

Work on the Parramatta Road Urban Amenity Improvement Program is already underway with a series of projects initiated to revitalise the entire corridor with new parks, cycleways, plazas and public art.

Fund allocations for various projects under the improvement program include $20 million for Inner West Council to deliver new cycleways, shared paths, trees, benches, lighting, public art and a new 300-square metre pocket park; $17.8 million for Cumberland Council for new footpaths, crossings, cycleways, trees, public art and the upgrade of Melton Street pedestrian cycle connection; $2.4 million for Burwood Council to deliver three new cycleways including a north/south cycle link from Burwood Park to Queen Elizabeth Park; and $42 million for Canada Bay Council for the redevelopment of Concord Oval into a world-class sporting, recreation and community hub.

The program also includes a new Public Art Framework, which will release funding for public art projects along Parramatta Road and allow councils to consult experts in Create NSW.

“Parramatta Road has become a scar through the heart of Sydney – and we have seized the opportunity to heal it,” Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes said.

“This investment of almost $200 million will renew and revive the corridor and draw people back into the area with new parks, footpaths and cycleways to create green, usable and welcoming space for residents and visitors alike.

“This investment will improve Parramatta Road for the thousands of people who live or work in the area. The program will also support up to 27,000 new homes and 50,000 new jobs in addition to new much-needed open space,” he added.