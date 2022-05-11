The NSW State Government is establishing a new decarbonisation hub at UNSW Sydney as part of their efforts to achieve the net zero target by 2050.

Selected as the lead academic partner alongside University of Newcastle, UNSW will serve as the headquarters for the $15 million NSW Decarbonisation Innovation Hub. The hub is a key part of the state government's Net Zero Industry and Innovation Program and will bring together government, industry, and researchers to advance research, development, and collaboration in critical areas of emissions reductions, and fast-track technologies to decarbonise NSW.

“UNSW’s selection to lead the new Decarbonisation Innovation Hub in NSW reflects our vision of being a catalyst for an environmentally sustainable future through collaborative research, partnership and innovation,” UNSW vice-chancellor and president Professor Attila Brungs says.

UNSW Scientia Professor Deo Prasad, also CEO of the hub, said, “The new Hub will showcase UNSW’s world-class capabilities in decarbonisation and serve as a centrepiece for our work in this area.”

“Not only will it meet key metrics in decarbonisation, but there is also enormous potential in the job creation and capacity building we can achieve.”

The project is funded by a grant from the NSW Environmental Trust, with significant industry and university partner co-contributions.

UNSW will lead a consortium of partners including co-lead University of Newcastle, University of Wollongong, Western Sydney University, University of Technology Sydney, Charles Sturt University, the NSW Department of Primary Industries and Climate-KIC.

The partners will operate under three networks:

Electrification and Energy Systems: Led by UNSW Engineering Professor John Fletcher to accelerate renewable energy solutions and support the uptake of electrification in other sectors.

Land and Primary Industries: Led by WSU Professor Benjamin Smith to coordinate and align efforts in the next wave of sustainable primary industry practices.

Power Fuels including Hydrogen: Led by UNSW Engineering Scientia Professor Rose Amal to grow a sustainable NSW hydrogen industry and unlock decarbonisation opportunities for many hard-to-abate sectors beyond 2030.