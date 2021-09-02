New pathways, riverside seating and an amphitheatre for concerts and festivals are part of a $10 million upgrade to a waterfront reserve in Penrith, in Sydney’s Western Suburbs.

NSW Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Rob Stokes says the work in Tench Reserve, located on the Nepean River, ”…is to create a city within a park, and this means we need a Green – and Blue - Grid to link our parks together.”

“The upgrade to Tench Reserve is the type of project needed to realise this goal. As part of the wonderful Parks for People program, it’s a park for people, by people.”

“The upgrade to this 14 hectare park will connect the Nepean River to Nepean Parklands with new pathways, seating, an improved wharf and an amphitheatre to support major events such as the annual Real Festival,” says the Member for Penrith and Minister for Western Sydney Stuart Ayres.

“Other features of the upgrade include an expansion of the play space for children of all ages and abilities, improved access to the water, more landscaping, and 80 new trees.”

“Construction is expected to start later this year and be completed at the end of 2022.”

The NSW givernment says Tench Reserve is one of eight open spaces – Glenfield, Carrawood, Belrose, Frenchs Forest, Leppington and George Kendall (Parramatta) - to be created or upgraded as part of the NSW Government’s $50 million Parks for People program.

Image: NSW Gov't