A new pedestrian link to be created in the heart of Parramatta will commence construction in the coming months, with the NSW Government pledging $10.6 million to the project.

The thoroughfare is regarded as a critical piece of infrastructure for the city, which will link through Parramatta CBD, linking Parramatta Square to Powerhouse Parramatta, and the foreshore. It is estimated that 3,600 new homes will be supported once the link reaches completion.

Approximately 3,300 sqm of green space will be created as part of the project, which will offer generous public seating and spaces for outdoor dining to support local businesses, set within a landscape of large shady trees and water sensitive urban design gardens.

“NSW needs more housing to meet our state’s, and particularly Sydney’s, housing demands. And housing needs community infrastructure to thrive,” NSW Minister for Planning and Public Spaces Paul Scully says.

“This project will assist us to meet our commitment to provide enabling infrastructure alongside housing. We need all parts of the system and all levels of government working together, focused on delivering high quality homes with the right infrastructure and in places where people want to live.

“This project is a great example of collaboration between councils and the state that will provide the infrastructure needed to deliver thousands more new homes for people in growing communities.”

Funding has also been allocated for new intersections at George Street and Phillip Street, footpath widening and planting of new large shade trees. New trees will also be planted.

“This is such an important connection for Parramatta, providing pedestrian access from the river to four forms of public transport in the CBD,” Member for Parramatta Donna Davis says.

“This link will provide a wonderful tree lined boulevard for pedestrians to traverse from Parramatta CBD through to the new Powerhouse Parramatta, and the foreshore.