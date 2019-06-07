$1.5B precinct at Flinders Uni to transform health and education

A new integrated health and education precinct located at Flinders University’s Bedford Park campus is set to transform southern Adelaide as well as add economic value to the state and the nation.

The $1.5 billion Flinders Village development will feature student accommodation, an advanced health research facility, transitional health accommodation, a hotel, and amenities benefitting students, staff and the community.

Vice-chancellor professor Colin Stirling describes Flinders Village as a key component of Flinders’ overarching plan for growth and development. He explains that the new precinct will complement the University’s existing investments in the Tonsley Innovation District, support the Flinders health precinct and leverage the $125 million investment by the federal and state Governments in the Flinders Link rail extension that will connect the campus with the Adelaide CBD.

Stage one of the project will include a Health Research building with a focus on mental health, infectious disease and personalised health delivery. Residential spaces for students will also be increased simultaneously on the campus to meet the increasing demand from regional and international students.

Stirling says Flinders University has a pivotal role in South Australia’s growth and development, attracting international students, supporting talented researchers and creating a dynamic, innovation-focused community.

“In addition to furthering health services and research, our new urban centre with accommodation and retail amenities will benefit our Bedford Park and Tonsley campuses, the adjacent hospitals and surrounding suburbs.

“We will run an open process to identify development partners and future tenants, and work with our communities to create a vibrant urban environment, which meets their needs now and into the future. Flinders has a strong focus on sustainability, and designers will be challenged to incorporate world’s best practice thinking into their proposals.

“Flinders has a proud history as a pioneer in integrated health – ours is the first medical school in the nation to be integrated into a public hospital. We’re at the core of a health and education precinct that includes the state’s busiest hospital, educates the majority of the state’s medical workforce and contributes a substantial proportion of the State’s biomedical research.”

The Flinders Village project is envisioned to deliver state-of-the-art research facilities and teaching simulation spaces; affordable, safe, high quality student accommodation on campus; transition healthcare accommodation for patients from rural and regional areas and their families visiting the Flinders Medical Centre and Flinders Private Hospital; retail amenities and related infrastructure for a growing population of staff and students and for the local community; hotel accommodation to support visitation to southern Adelaide; facilities for use by the University and local residents for community and sporting activities; car parking infrastructure; and additional open spaces and sustainable design.

The development will be funded by the University’s own investments as well as public and private partners. According to an independent analysis commissioned by Flinders University, the project is expected to bring 5,000 additional international students to Adelaide; increase annual education exports by $99 million; generate over $150 million in additional annual overall export earnings for South Australia; and create 10,000+ construction ‘job years’ during the development phase.

The construction of Flinders Village will commence in 2021.