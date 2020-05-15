$1.5 billion revamp for Mt Druitt on the way

In another sign that building and construction will lead the post-pandemic economic recovery, the NSW Government has announced an almost $1.5 billion revamp of the Mt Druitt CBD, which will create 15,000 jobs and breathe new life into Western Sydney.

The green light for the rezoning proposal paves the way for more than 2,800 new homes to be built in the precinct, as well as new cafés, restaurants, retail outlets and commercial space in taller buildings.

NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian says the Mt Druitt CBD rezoning was one of the first projects to have its assessment fast-tracked as part the Planning System Acceleration Program that is keeping people in jobs and the economy moving during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“More than 2,900 construction jobs will be created to build this vibrant new hub, as well as thousands more permanent jobs as the new CBD comes to life,” Berejiklian says.

Planning and Public Spaces minister Rob Stokes says the Mt Druitt CBD rezoning is the sixth project to be determined through the Government’s new fast-tracked assessment program.

“Today’s approval is another exciting step forward for Western Sydney and means development applications for the Mt Druitt CBD can be lodged immediately,” he says.

Image: Supplied